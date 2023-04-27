|
T-Mobile US, Inc. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.94 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $0.71 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $19.63 billion from $20.12 billion last year.
T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.94 Bln. vs. $0.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $19.63 Bln vs. $20.12 Bln last year.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.04.23
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
