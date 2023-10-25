|
25.10.2023 13:19:39
T-Mobile US, Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $2.142 billion, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $19.252 billion from $19.477 billion last year.
T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $2.142 Bln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.82 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $19.252 Bln vs. $19.477 Bln last year.
