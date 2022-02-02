T-Mobile US, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q4 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $422 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $750 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $14.96 billion from $14.18 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $422 Mln. vs. $750 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $14.96 Bln vs. $14.18 Bln last year.