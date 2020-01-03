T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present Keynote at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas, NV

Mike Sievert, President & Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., Braxton Carter, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Neville Ray, President, Technology of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) will present a keynote and provide a business update on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time (11:45 a.m. Pacific Time) at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time (11:45 a.m. Pacific Time). An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005013/en/