T-Mobile US Q2 Profit Edges Up As Postpaid Revenue Grows

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a wireless network operator, on Thursday reported slightly higher second-quarter earnings, primarily driven by growth in postpaid revenues.

Net income increased to $3.239 billion or $2.99 per share from $3.222 billion or $2.84 per share in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating income increased to $5.490 billion from $5.213 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Core Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $9.537 billion from $8.541 billion last year.

Total revenue grew to $22.791 billion from $21.132 billion a year earlier.

Service revenue rose to $18.983 billion from $17.438 billion, driven by higher postpaid revenue of $15.853 billion, up from $14.078 billion a year ago.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed its core adjusted EBITDA outlook of $37.1 billion to $37.5 billion

T-Mobile US shares were down more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $190.94 on Wednesday.