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WKN DE: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

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23.07.2026 15:43:07

T-Mobile US Q2 Profit Edges Up, Net Additions Drop, Backs FY26 View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc., a wireless network operator, on Thursday reported slightly higher second-quarter earnings, primarily driven by growth in postpaid revenues, while postpaid net additions declined from last year. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the early morning trading on the Nasdaq, T-Mobile US shares were losing 7.30 percent, tarding at $177.00.

Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile, said, "Q2 marked another strong quarter of execution as we continued making meaningful progress toward our ambitious 2026 and 2027 objectives, including achieving our highest-ever wireless NPS score of 46.... As our unmatched value proposition continues to resonate with customers, and as we continue to invest in our network and our technology, we see a tremendous runway for growth across both wireless and broadband, as well as new businesses."

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect core adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 billion to $37.5 billion, and postpaid net account additions to be between 950 thousand and 1.05 million.

In the second quarter, net income edged up 0.5 percent to $3.239 billion from $3.222 billion last year. Earnings per share grew 5.3 percent to $2.99 from $2.84 a year ago.

The latest result included the impact of UScellular merger-related costs, including accelerated depreciation, of $146 million.

Operating income increased to $5.490 billion from $5.213 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 11.6 percent and core Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.7 percent year-over-year to $9.537 billion.

Total revenue in the quarter grew 7.9 percent to $22.791 billion from $21.132 billion a year earlier.

Service revenue rose 9 percent to $18.983 billion from prior year's $17.438 billion, and postpaid service revenue grew 12.6 percent of $15.853 billion from $14.078 billion a year ago.

Postpaid Average Revenue Per Account or ARPA increased 2 percent year-over-year to $152.91.

Meanwhile, postpaid net account additions decreased 13 percent to 277 thousand from 318 thousand in the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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