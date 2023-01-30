T-Mobile’s Big Game Upgrades Boost Network Permanently Across Phoenix

The Un-carrier has sports fans covered with permanent ultra-fast 5G upgrades across the Greater Phoenix area. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced 5G coverage and capacity enhancements for the Big Game and the Phoenix Open, amping speeds by 10x inside State Farm Stadium and by 4x across the region. The permanent upgrades will better serve T-Mobile smartphone and Home Internet customers for the long run, even with nearly one million people expected to arrive in the region next week.

"The network upgrades we have made to State Farm Stadium, Phoenix and the surrounding cities will provide our customers with a vastly improved experience for years to come,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "With Ultra Capacity 5G, customers in Phoenix don't have to worry about when or where they'll get the best signal – they have it today."

Over the past 12 months, T-Mobile has rolled out significant 5G upgrades inside State Farm Stadium and across Phoenix to better serve customers with faster speeds and better reliability than ever before. This includes permanent 5G upgrades at venues like Gila River Arena, the Phoenix Convention Center, Tucson International Airport, and with key hotels and points around the area where large gatherings are expected.

The permanent upgrades inside State Farm Stadium include:

Boosting 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G coverage and capacity with indoor and outdoor DAS systems.

Launching 600 MHz of mmWave spectrum for download speeds up to 10x faster than before.

Beyond the stadium, the upgrades include:

Ultra Capacity 5G upgrades to areas around the stadium, with more towers, enhanced backhaul and 100 MHz of 2.5 GHz spectrum for customers to tap into.

Capacity upgrades across the region, including dedicated Ultra Capacity 5G small cells to densify the network in areas where crowds are expected.

These upgrades will give customers 4x faster speeds and a more reliable connection than before.

T-Mobile is the fastest mobile network in 45 states – including Arizona – and the fastest mobile network in Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Mesa, Tucson (not to mention 80 more of the 100 most populous cities), so fans across the nation can tap into T-Mobile 5G from a smartphone or T-Mobile 5G Home Internet to stream the game and catch every single play.

