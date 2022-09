T-Mobile's Getting a Head Start on Its Share Buyback

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently authorized a $14 billion share buyback program that will run until next September. Management expects to deploy $3 billion of that by the end of the year.The buyback plan is a jump start on the plans management laid out at its virtual investor day last year, where it said it expected to return $60 billion to shareholders between 2023 and 2025. The early authorization to begin buybacks is a sign of strength for T-Mobile's free cash flow, will provide very good support to the share price, and should lead to strong earnings-per-share growth going forward.That $14 billion is already a substantial portion of T-Mobile's $180 billion market cap. But its biggest shareholder has no plans to sell shares, either. "Deutsche Telekom AG, the Company's controlling stockholder, has no present intention of selling common stock pursuant to the repurchase program," T-Mobile wrote in the 8-K filing announcing the authorization. Indeed, Deutsche Telekom is working to build its stake in T-Mobile to 50% by 2024.Continue reading