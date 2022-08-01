|
01.08.2022 21:22:00
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --News
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable on September 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2022.ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.31 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-301597215.html
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T. Rowe Price Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: T Rowe Price Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: T Rowe Price Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.22
|Why T Rowe Price Group Is A Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (Forbes)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: T Rowe Price Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: T Rowe Price Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: T Rowe Price Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.22
|What To Expect From T. Rowe Price Group Stock After A 10% Drop In One Week? (Forbes)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: T Rowe Price Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)