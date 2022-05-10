+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 17:20:00

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

NEWS

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable June 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Additionally, at its annual meeting today, T. Rowe Price Group stockholders elected all 13 nominees to the Board of Directors; approved, by a non-binding advisory vote, the 2021 compensation paid to the company's named executive officers; and ratified the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization with $1.55 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-and-announces-annual-meeting-voting-results-301544104.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

