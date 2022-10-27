|
27.10.2022 13:27:54
T. Rowe Price Group Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $384.4 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $777.2 million, or $3.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $430.6 million or $1.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.5% to $1.59 billion from $1.95 billion last year.
T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $384.4 Mln. vs. $777.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.66 vs. $3.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.81 -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T. Rowe Price Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: T Rowe Price Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: T Rowe Price Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: T Rowe Price Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: T Rowe Price Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.22
|Why T Rowe Price Group Is A Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (Forbes)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: T Rowe Price Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: T Rowe Price Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: T Rowe Price Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)