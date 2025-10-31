T. Rowe Price Group Aktie

WKN: 870967 / ISIN: US74144T1088

31.10.2025 12:21:55

T. Rowe Price Group Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $631.4 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $587.5 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $631.7 million or $2.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $1.893 billion from $1.785 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $631.4 Mln. vs. $587.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.87 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.893 Bln vs. $1.785 Bln last year.

