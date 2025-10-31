T. Rowe Price Group Aktie
WKN: 870967 / ISIN: US74144T1088
|
31.10.2025 12:21:55
T. Rowe Price Group Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $631.4 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $587.5 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.
Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $631.7 million or $2.81 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $1.893 billion from $1.785 billion last year.
T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $631.4 Mln. vs. $587.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.87 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.893 Bln vs. $1.785 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T. Rowe Price Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Ausblick: T Rowe Price Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel T Rowe Price Group-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in T Rowe Price Group von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel T Rowe Price Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in T Rowe Price Group von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.25