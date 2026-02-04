T. Rowe Price Group Aktie
WKN: 870967 / ISIN: US74144T1088
|
04.02.2026 13:17:33
T. Rowe Price Group Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $434.2 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $428.3 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.
Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $547.1 million or $2.44 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.934 billion from $1.824 billion last year.
T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $434.2 Mln. vs. $428.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.99 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $1.934 Bln vs. $1.824 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
Analysen zu T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
|77,98
|-0,04%