WKN: 870967 / ISIN: US74144T1088

04.02.2026 13:17:33

T. Rowe Price Group Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $434.2 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $428.3 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $547.1 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.934 billion from $1.824 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $434.2 Mln. vs. $428.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.99 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $1.934 Bln vs. $1.824 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Analysen zu T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

