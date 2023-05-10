|
10.05.2023 14:30:00
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR APRIL 2023
BALTIMORE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for April 2023 were $3.7 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2023, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
4/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
Equity
$ 699
$ 695
$ 664
Fixed income, including money market
171
171
167
Multi-asset
438
432
400
Alternatives
45
44
44
Total assets under management
$ 1,353
$ 1,342
$ 1,275
Target date retirement products
$ 366
$ 361
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-april-2023-301820449.html
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
