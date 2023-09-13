13.09.2023 14:30:00

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2023

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of August 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for August 2023 were $7.8 billion, including a redemption from a subadvisory client.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. 



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


8/31/2023


7/31/2023


6/30/2023


12/31/2022










 Equity


$              730


$           752


$            732


$            664

 Fixed income, including money market


169


169


169


167

 Multi-asset


457


467


453


400

 Alternatives


46


45


45


44

Total assets under management


$         1,402


$        1,433


$         1,399


$         1,275

Target date retirement products


$            384


$           392


$            380


$            334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-august-2023-301926252.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

