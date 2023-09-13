|
13.09.2023 14:30:00
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2023
BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of August 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for August 2023 were $7.8 billion, including a redemption from a subadvisory client.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
8/31/2023
7/31/2023
6/30/2023
12/31/2022
Equity
$ 730
$ 752
$ 732
$ 664
Fixed income, including money market
169
169
169
167
Multi-asset
457
467
453
400
Alternatives
46
45
45
44
Total assets under management
$ 1,402
$ 1,433
$ 1,399
$ 1,275
Target date retirement products
$ 384
$ 392
$ 380
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-august-2023-301926252.html
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
