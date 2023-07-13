13.07.2023 14:30:00

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2023

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of June 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $6.7 billion for June 2023 and $20.0 billion for the quarter-ended June 2023.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


6/30/2023


5/31/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022










 Equity


$            732


$           697


$            695


$            664

 Fixed income, including money market


169


170


171


167

 Multi-asset


453


434


432


400

 Alternatives


45


45


44


44

Total assets under management


$         1,399


$        1,346


$         1,342


$         1,275

Target date retirement products              


$            380


$           363


$            361


$            334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2023 earnings on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-june-2023-301876609.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

