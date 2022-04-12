|
12.04.2022 14:30:00
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2022
BALTIMORE, April 12, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.55 trillion as of March 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in March 2022 and $4.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during March and the quarter-to-date period.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2022, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
3/31/2022
2/28/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 489
$ 486
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
84
85
85
Multi-asset(b)
217
216
232
790
787
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
Equity
389
385
439
Fixed income, including money market
91
91
90
Multi-asset(b)
240
235
246
Alternatives
42
42
42
762
753
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,552
$ 1,540
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 375
$ 369
$ 391
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
3/31/2022
2/28/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 647
$ 642
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
143
145
147
790
787
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
Equity and blended assets
577
568
632
Fixed income, including money market
143
143
143
Alternatives
42
42
42
762
753
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,552
$ 1,540
$ 1,688
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-march-2022-301523398.html
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
