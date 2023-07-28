|
28.07.2023 13:00:00
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
BALTIMORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.com/newsroom.
Chief Executive Officer and President Rob Sharps and Chief Financial Officer Jen Dardis will provide an update on business performance, review financial results, and answer questions on a webcast today from 8–8:45 a.m. ET. To access the webcast or to obtain dial-in instructions to ask a question, please visit investors.troweprice.com.
Supplemental materials will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly after the event.
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages USD$1.40 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301888067.html
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
