T. ROWE PRICE RANKS NO. 2 IN MARYLAND AND TOP 25 IN COLORADO ON FORBES BEST-IN-STATE EMPLOYER 2022 LIST

BALTIMORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services, today announced it has been named to Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 list, ranking second in Maryland and among the Top 25 in Colorado. T. Rowe Price is one of only 70 employers in Maryland and 60 employers in Colorado recognized. Included on this year's list, Forbes awarded only four employers in the banking and financial services industry in Maryland and only three in Colorado.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 is approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out positively or negatively.

"We at T. Rowe Price value our associates and believe strongly in creating a workplace that exemplifies our company culture of caring, collaboration and community," said Michelle Swanenburg, head of human resources for T. Rowe Price. "This distinction affirms our commitment to helping our associates enrich their lives personally and professionally. We are honored to be recognized."

All U.S. employees at T. Rowe Price receive 401k employer contributions of up to 6.5% of eligible compensation, which includes annual salary and bonus. Additionally, employees receive access to a range of reimbursements for tuition, health and wellness, childcare, elder care and discounts on apparel, consumer goods and services, movie tickets, spas and vacations, personal travel and attractions.

Additionally, and as part of the company's longstanding commitment to community and volunteering, T. Rowe Price matches donations and volunteer hours served at nonprofits chosen by employees and employees interested in nonprofit board service can also take advantage of the firm's board training and placement program. To date, more than 350 employees serve on nonprofit boards.

In addition to being named to the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022, T. Rowe Price was also named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022, joining the ranks of 400 other companies across 24 industries.

T. Rowe Price has more than 5,400 employees within the Baltimore area and more than 780 in its Colorado Springs, Colorado, location. Globally, the firm has more than 7,500 employees in the United States and abroad.

ABOUT T. Rowe price

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization with US$1.34 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. T. Rowe Price helps clients invest with confidence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

