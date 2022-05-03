+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 16:00:00

T. ROWE PRICE TO PUBLISH SECOND SEASON OF PODCAST, 'CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS™ ON RETIREMENT'

Second season will continue to feature T. Rowe Price experts discussing a variety of retirement-related topics

BALTIMORE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price today announced the launch of the second season of its podcast, "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONSTM on Retirement" that aims to help investors make more informed financial decisions to achieve the retirement they envision. The series features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspective and strategies on a range of retirement-related topics, including retirement strategies for LGBT+ investors, bridging the racial retirement savings gap, and HSAs & retirement.

The first two episodes of the new season, "Why You Should Pay Yourself First" and "How Social Security Works" are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms. The second season will include 15 episodes, with new episodes publishing every three weeks.

Christine Akins, head of client engagement for Individual Investors, will host the second season. Akins said, "We are thrilled to launch the second season of our 'CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONSTM on Retirement' podcast and to provide T. Rowe Price expertise to more investors. I've spent my career helping people balance competing priorities with saving for retirement, and I'm excited to be part of a podcast that addresses real challenges head-on with bold, timely, and culturally relevant topics."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.55 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional, intermediary, and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

 

