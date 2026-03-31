T1 Energy Q4 Loss From Cont. Opns Widens, Reaffirms Outlook For FY26, Ahead; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - T1 Energy Inc. (TE), an energy solutions provider, on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, while net loss from continuing operating widened, amid significantly higher net sales. The firm added that it is accelerating its U.S. solar expansion and reaffirmed outlook for 2026 and beyond.

On the New York Stock Exchange, T1 Energy shares are currently trading 16.7 percent lower at $4.6750.

In the fourth quarter, net loss narrowed to $190.04 million or $0.87 per share from loss of $367.23 million or $2.59 per share a year earlier.

The latest results reflected net loss from discontinued operations of $36.10 million, narrower than loss of $336.40 million last year.

On a continuing operations basis, net loss widened to $153.03 million from $30.75 million a year ago. Net loss per share from continuing operations was $0.70, compared to loss of $0.22 last year.

Quarterly operating loss from continuing operations widened to $82.58 million from $30.41 million a year before. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA came in at a wider loss of $50.53 million compared to loss of $12.26 million last year.

Total net sales were $358.55 million, majority from related party transactions, compared to $2.94 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its 2026 production and sales guidance of 3.1 GW to 4.2 GW, with 3 GW already contracted under cost-plus or fixed-margin agreements.

The company maintained its long-term financial targets, projecting annualized adjusted EBITDA of $375 million to $450 million in 2027 following completion of the initial 2.1 GW phase of G2-Austin.

In addition to it, at full integration, with 5 GW capacity each at G1-Dallas and G2-Austin, the company expects annualized adjusted EBITDA of $650 million to $700 million.

The company also said that it will build on its 2025 momentum in 2026 as it advances plans to establish a fully integrated domestic polysilicon solar supply chain.

Earlier in the day, the company announced the appointment of Robert Hammond as an independent director, with roles on the Audit and risk and compensation committees, effective as of his election to the Board.

T1 also announced that Tore Ivar Slettemoen and Mingxing Charles Lin have stepped down from the board.

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