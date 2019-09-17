T1V to showcase full-featured ThinkHub collaboration and ThinkHub Connect active learning software at InfoComm India 2019 in Mindstec Booth C40

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- September 18-20, 2019, T1V will exhibit at InfoComm India 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India. In partnership with its distribution partner, Mindstec, T1V will showcase ThinkHub, its core collaboration solution, along with a series of add-on modules that further tailor the collaboration solution for specific needs and user outcomes, such as ThinkHub MultiSite and ThinkHub xCanvas. T1V will also demonstrate the active learning studio powered by ThinkHub Connect technology.

ThinkHub, T1V's core collaboration solution, serves as an interactive hub for all of the devices, applications, people, ideas, and content that are essential to today's meeting environments. Whether giving a presentation, running a brainstorming session, or managing a project team, T1V's collaborative software allows you to more deeply engage with your peers and cultivate exceptional work in real-time.

Adam Loritsch, T1V EVP of Sales and Marketing, says, "Our partnership with Mindstec has resulted in some of the largest global ThinkHub deployments in the world, driving more efficient meetings, bringing teams together, and reaching new levels of collaboration. We're excited to show the InfoComm India audience the latest advances to our visual collaboration platform...particularly for international organizations who are looking to unite their dispersed teams by providing an unrivaled collaboration solution."

Sabarishan, Mindstec Regional Director for SAARC says, "We have always been a leader in bringing the latest and state of the art technologies in the regions we operate in, T1V has been one such product. We have been promoting the T1V collaboration workspace environment in India and have effectively deployed large installation through our channel partners. Our core business depends on our channel partners whose relationship and business we value dearly."

For teams looking for an even more immersive presentation and collaboration tool, ThinkHub xCanvas extends the ThinkHub experience to multiple displays. ThinkHub xCanvas provides incredible flexibility to teams who are working with large amounts of data and content - giving them the ability to visualize their work on a massive, interactive surface that can be arranged in any configuration of displays, whether touch or non-touch.

ThinkHub MultiSite provides real-time, room-to-room collaboration for up to 10 office locations at a time. These globally shared sessions can be saved and resumed at any time, reducing the amount of resources required for post-meeting follow-ups and pre-meeting preparation.

For those seeking a new way to educate and learn - whether in higher education or in corporate learning environments - T1V will demonstrate its active learning studio, powered by ThinkHub Connect active learning technology. ThinkHub Connect is being adopted for its ability to support multiple teaching and learning styles, while also enabling remote learning across locations and campuses.

Finally, T1V will preview an all-new product at InfoComm India: HubVC™. HubVC is a simple collaboration board where teams can wirelessly share devices, whiteboard, and video conference - all at the same time. HubVC is being introduced to T1V's collaboration family as a low-cost, easy-to-use collaboration solution designed for small meeting rooms and huddle spaces.

T1V invites you to experience ThinkHub, ThinkHub xCanvas, ThinkHub MultiSite, ThinkHub Connect, and the all-new HubVC at InfoComm India 2019, Mindstec Booth C40.

About T1V

T1V is a visual collaboration company specializing in multitouch, multiuser software for enterprise and education markets. The company's collaboration platform includes ThinkHub® multitouch collaboration, ViewHub™ wireless presentation, and AirConnect™ mobile app - all working cohesively to support a seamless, intuitive user experience for both in-room and remote participants. T1V's suite of collaboration software represents total meeting room solutions that replace much of the hardware we equate meeting room technology with today.

T1V ThinkHub Connect™ active learning technology is designed to support a variety of teaching and learning styles, from traditional lecture to team problem-solving and group-based work. The solution also supports collaboration between students located at off-site locations and allows easy content sharing between remote locations.

All T1V solutions are Built for BYOD™ (bring your own device) to support the many devices, programs, and platforms of today's meeting and learning environments. T1V is a leading innovator in large-scale, interactive software technology, with four issued patents and two patents allowed in multitouch, multiuser software.

To learn more, visit t1v.com.

About Mindstec

Mindstec is a leading high-end audiovisual (AV) and IT solutions pioneer. The company works closely with innovative, high-end AV manufacturers to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diverse AV needs of the end-users through a vast network of reputable dealers. As the bridge between leading global manufacturers and distributors, Mindstec is at the forefront of the AV-IT convergence. End-users rely on the company's in-depth knowledge and proven experience to customize AV and IT solutions to meet specific requirements and drive better communications.

Mindstec is also committed to its partners' success through prompt and reliable delivery and offers a comprehensive range of post-sales services and support designed to meet current and future demands efficiently and effectively, including solution design, training, installation and technical consultancy.

In-depth market knowledge, progressive and technological savvy team, aggressive marketing along with a well-established network of regional partners makes Mindstec an ideal business partner for global manufacturers to tap the immense business potential in the MENA, Asia, LATAM and Southern Africa regions. From new market entry to product portfolio diversification, and even to market expansion, partnership with Mindstec spells unparalleled strategic advantage for global suppliers.

To learn more, visit http://www.mindstec.com.

