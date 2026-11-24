(RTTNews) - T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS), an aerospace and defense company, on Tuesday reported profit in the third quarter, compared to a loss in the second quarter. The company also lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook. T3 Defense began operating as a defense holding company in January 2026. Prior-year period results are therefore not meaningful for comparison. Net income came in at $11.4 million, or a loss of $30.80 per share, including an $83.5 million noncash gain from the change in fair value of stock purchase warrant liabilities, partially offset by a $56.6 million noncash impairment charge. This compares to a net loss attributable to the company's stockholders of $82.5 million, or a loss of $173.80 per share, in the second quarter of 2026, which included an $81.0 million noncash loss from warrant-liability revaluation.

Revenue totaled $4.9 million, up 22.6 percent sequentially from $4.0 million in the second quarter. Looking ahead, T3 Defense has revised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $21 million, compared with the previous guidance of $26 million. The adjustment reflects the April divestiture of Zorronet, certain anticipated revenue at Tiltan shifting into 2027, and revenue at Nimbus and Rimon tracking modestly below the initial expectations, partially offset by stronger performance at ITS and Positech, as well as anticipated revenues from KeepZone, which the company acquired in November. DFNS shares are currently trading at $1.18, down $0.1099 or 8.52 percent on the Nasdaq.