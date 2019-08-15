T3 Expo Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 2019

LAKEVILLE, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Expo announced today that for the fifth year in a row, Inc. Magazine has named the general contractor to its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies across the U.S. This is the 38th annual listing by Inc. Magazine, and T3 Expo was ranked #2674, up several positions from 2018.

The Inc. 5000 represents the most comprehensive look at one of the most important segments of the economy—America's independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino's Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

According to Inc. Magazine, the list gets harder every year as a company's starting base grows. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once.

With three-year growth of 145 percent, T3 Expo has continued to expand over the last year, servicing high profile organizations such as Salesforce and associations such as The Toy Association. T3 Expo was founded in 2009 by three entrepreneurs, Chris Valentine, Chris Young and Nate Derby, who continue to lead the 140 person company today.

"We are honored to be named for the fifth year in a row to the prestigious Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies list," said Chris Valentine, chief executive officer, T3 Expo. "It gets more and more difficult to make this list and every year we know we have to work harder than the year before to hit our growth targets and be considered by Inc. Magazine. We are grateful to our clients that rely on us to provide creative thinking, unique designs and shareable moments that make their brands come to life. We owe this honor and our ongoing growth to them as they continue to trust T3 Expo to deliver these amazing experiences."

T3 Expo's growth is a true testament that companies and associations are hungry to re-invent their shows, expos and events, and want to create experiences that utilize new technologies.

"I am incredibly proud of the entire T3 Expo team for this honor," added Valentine. "Our passion for helping our customers get the most out of their events is reflected in our company progress. Thank you to Inc. Magazine for this recognition, and to everyone involved in making T3 Expo a success."

Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 list is unveiled online at Inc.com and the top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://www.inc.com.

