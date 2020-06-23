TA Digital Announces Senior Sales Leadership Appointments in the Americas

NEWARK, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today named two senior appointments in its sales leadership team. This announcement comes as TA Digital continues to make an aggressive push towards expanding its client base in newer geographies. In the past, the company has been in the news for adding more depth to its technology practices.

Dan Horman has been appointed as the Director of Inside Sales. Dan has over fifteen years of experience in prospecting and leveraging tools to make people more efficient in connecting with prospects and customers.

"I'm grateful to become part of TA Digital's growth and am excited to be working with such talented people. I'm excited about TA Digital's focused expertise and look forward to working with the best brands in the world that are continuously transforming and innovating with us," said Dan, speaking on his new role at TA Digital.

Before TA Digital, Dan spent over ten years at Adobe, helping to grow their Inside Sales program. He helped pioneer their inbound lead follow up efforts, helped build their Public Sector Inside Sales Team, and led many of their Strategic Vertical teams for Digital Media and Digital Marketing. After Adobe, Dan joined ObservePoint where he also helped streamline their Inside Sales efforts and built out an international team.

Terri James has been appointed as Sr. Sales Director – South Central. Terri has joined TA Digital to help build out the South-Central region, leveraging a full portfolio of award-winning practices against leading technologies across multiple industries and complex business needs. She is a strategic sales executive that thrives on helping business leaders and companies through the transformative journey of competing and driving success within a digital based marketplace.

"I am excited to join the TA Digital team and continue the expansion of our brand and position as a leading digital consultancy into the strong, thriving markets of the South-Central region as we continue our national recovery. Focusing on the transformative and stabilizing impact of a digital economy in today's markets, I look forward to working with business leaders to deliver against their strategic initiatives," said Terri, speaking on her new role at TA Digital.

Prior to joining TA Digital, Terri has held leadership and senior sales roles providing both technology and digital services across a variety of Enterprise and SMB accounts – most recently with Perficient, Gorilla Group/Wasserman Media Group, and Adobe.

"While Covid-19 is a huge humanitarian crisis, TA Digital also sees this as a strong catalyst for accelerating the pace of digital transformation. We are taking bold steps in strengthening our leadership team to drive revenue growth, customer engagement and sales outreach. Dan will be leading our business development team globally and is committed to raising the bar in creating a truly exceptional experience for our customers," said Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO, TA Digital. He added, "Terri brings in a wealth of knowledge and experience in digital commerce and content management ecosystems. Our current and prospective customers in South-Central US region will largely benefit from her expertise. We are delighted to have Dan and Terri join our leadership team."

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

