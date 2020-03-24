TA Digital Earns 6th Adobe Specialization with Magento Specialization Badge

NEWARK, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today announced that it is now a Magento Commerce Specialized partner in the Americas region. This announcement marks TA Digital's second specialization in two weeks as this accomplishment comes on the heels of the company earning an Adobe Target Specialization.

Specialized partners are certified by Adobe for their proven capabilities and successful implementations — the best of the best in the Adobe Partner ecosystem. The Adobe partner specialization is a stamp of approval earned by Adobe partners who have certified technical proficiency and track record of customer success.

"Congratulations to the entire team at TA Digital for this tremendous honor. We are proud to have specializations in Content (AEM), Data (Analytics), Commerce (Magento) and Experience (Target). This is especially impressive as customers today are demanding end-to-end transformation rather than siloed fixes for their digital problems," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

Earning an Adobe specialization allows partners to differentiate their level of expertise and achieve select status in helping Adobe customers build better experiences by delivering world-class solutions.

"Achieving the Magento Commerce Specialization is yet another example of TA Digital being customer-obsessed on realizing a merchant's business strategy. TA Digital recognizes experiential driven commerce encourages loyalty and allows brands to stay touchpoint current. Congratulations to the entire TA Digital team of commerce consultants for achieving this prestigious designation," said Joseph Brannon, VP of Commerce, TA Digital.

"Specializations show a true commitment to customer success," said Marybeth Gonzales, Senior Director, Partner and Program Development, Adobe, "We are excited to work with TA Digital as they continue to grow their Adobe expertise and impact."

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe offers the industry's only end-to-end solution for content creation, marketing, advertising, analytics, and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth.

Adobe Experience Cloud manages trillions of data transactions and $141 billion in online sales transactions annually. Industry analysts have named Adobe a clear leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

