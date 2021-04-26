TAAG Genetics Expands COVID-19 Testing Solutions To The U.S.

ST. CHARLES, Ill., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAAG Genetics is proud to announce our expansion into the United States with the opening of a new laboratory in St. Charles, IL. With this operation, we hope to deliver a remarkable contribution to local citizens and their neighbors by using our extensive experience to offer top-level innovation and creativity in biotech solutions.

TAAG is an international laboratory born in 2001, which has positioned itself on the leading edge of a groundbreaking industry where nature and technology come together. We have more than 20 years of experience working with the now-famous PCR technology, while creating, developing and commercializing new technologies for DNA analysis in both the Clinical Diagnostic and Food Safety industries. Our innovative products and services function together with AI-based software platforms that generate high-quality genetic testing solutions, revolutionizing our industry and bringing in the future of biotechnological innovation.

At TAAG Genetics, we provide smart, simple and reliable solutions to complex problems, which respond to the challenges of the ever-changing world. We strongly believe in generating a positive impact in our customers through a dynamic combination of cutting-edge products and services. We aim to build strong connections in our community by helping to keep our food safe and providing critical tools to our healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our CLIA-certified clinical laboratory is COVID-19 ready, with the immediate capability to process patient samples via RT-PCR testing. Our long and international history with PCR technology has made us well-qualified for your coronavirus testing needs. Between lab processing and PCR kits, one of our overseas affiliate labs was involved in processing over 2,000,000 tests for COVID-19 in the last year.

With the recent acquisition of new technology, TAAG Genetics will soon be able to identify emerging COVID-19 variants. This means that our laboratory will be able to inform customers not only of the presence of positive tests, but also which variant of the disease is present. This capability will provide invaluable information for not only patients but the healthcare community as a whole, helping decision-makers keep track of what variants are spreading and how to remain vigilant in keeping our families and communities safe during the ongoing pandemic.

For more information about our products and services, please visit our website at https://taag-genetics.com/, or contact us via phone at (630) 246-7777 or email at contact_US@taag-genetics.com.

