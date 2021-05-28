TAAL Announces 2021 First-Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.taal.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

BSV Holdings

As of May 25, 2021 , TAAL had approximately 84,000 BitcoinSV in treasury.

First Quarter Highlights

Hashing operations recommenced in January 2021 resulting in gross revenues of $0.9 million for the quarter, representing approximately 89% of gross revenues.

resulting in gross revenues of for the quarter, representing approximately 89% of gross revenues. Income before operating expenses was $5.3 million for the quarter, which included a realized gain of $1.9 million on the Company's sale of digital assets and unrealized gains of $2.9 million .

for the quarter, which included a realized gain of on the Company's sale of digital assets and unrealized gains of . Operating costs totaled $5.1 million for the quarter, resulting in net positive income from operations.

for the quarter, resulting in net positive income from operations. On March 18, 2021 , the Company closed a public equity offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $40.0 million .

, the Company closed a public equity offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately . Down payments for hashing equipment and hosting provider services of $6.3 million were made during the quarter.

Subsequent to the Quarter

The Company continues to make progress on its plans to deploy additional digital asset hashing equipment in Canada, and, as announced on May 21, 2021, recently purchased an additional 3,000 machines, which are expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2022.

TAAL has expanded its in-house research and development team, which will result in new TAAL products and services launches anticipated in Q3 2021. The Company will continue to bring additional team members on board to meet development and client needs.

"We have made significant progress this quarter towards our strategy to be the leading blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, and we are just getting started. BitcoinSV Blockchain transaction volume continues to accelerate, as of May 19, 2021 volumes now exceed BTC by up to 30% according to CoinDance. Our team is incredibly excited about these developments and our capacity to deliver transformative benefit for enterprise," comments Stefan Matthews, TAAL Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BitcoinSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

