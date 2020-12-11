TAAL Announces AGM Results and Senior Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company") a blockchain infrastructure and service provider, is pleased to announce that all matters put forward to its shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") were duly approved, including the election of two new members to its Board of Directors and the re-election of all other Board members. The Company is also pleased to announce four new appointments to its senior management team in North America and Europe.

"As part of TAAL's Board enhancement process, we are very pleased to welcome Deborah Rosati and Richard Baker to our Board. We look forward to their valuable contributions as we execute on our strategy to deliver trusted BitcoinSV blockchain infrastructure services to a growing global enterprise market," commented Stefan Matthews, TAAL Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"These additions to the Board, coupled with additional senior management appointments deepen our pool of highly qualified and trusted senior talent, enhancing our ability to ensure that TAAL becomes a consistently performing leader in the adoption of the growing global BitcoinSV blockchain network," continued Mr. Matthews.

About the New TAAL Directors

Deborah Rosati FCPA, FCA, ICD.D

Deborah Rosati is an accomplished corporate director, entrepreneur, Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA) and certified Corporate Director (ICD.D) with more than 30 years of experience in technology, consumer, retail, cannabis, private equity and venture capital. Deborah provides extensive knowledge as a Corporate Director in the areas of financial and enterprise risk management, corporate strategy, transformational changes, M&A, corporate governance and CEO and board succession planning.

Deborah currently serves on Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) as Lead Director and Audit Committee Chair. Previously, she served on the board of Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) as Vice Chair and Chair of the Audit Committee. Deborah also previously served on the boards of MedReleaf (TSX:LEAF) as the Chair of the Audit Committee (acquired by Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB)- July 2018), NexJ Systems (TSX:NXJ) where she also chaired the Audit Committee, and Sears Canada (TSX: SCC).

Deborah is the Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board, a leading member-based company that connects, promotes and empowers women to corporate boards. Deborah was recognized as a "Directors to Watch" in 2020, a Diversity 50 2014 candidate, and selected in 2012 as one of WXN's Top 100 Canada's Most Powerful Women in the corporate director award category.

Richard Baker

Richard is the Chief Executive Officer of GeoSpock, a Data Analytics privately held software company based in Cambridge UK. Richard also serves as Chairman and Director of TAB.U.K., a privately held Fintech data science company. Formerly, Richard co-founded and ran Cleartrade Exchange, a fintech commodities futures exchange for six years before exiting in 2016 to the European Energy Exchange, a Deutsche Bourse company.

Through his experience with growing businesses across four different industries including telecommunication, digital media, financial services, and big data software technology Richard has come to believe that the most valuable quality needed in a growing business is tenacity, particularly when challenging the status quo. Richard's sales, marketing and product management leadership background means he instinctively sets out to create markets, and after 25 years in the technology sector, he is also an expert translator – helping customers understand what is special about technology and innovation and the value it offers them.

All members of the Board prior to the Meeting – Stefan Matthews, Angela Holowaychuk, Marco Strub, Michael Cella and Michael Darcy – were re-elected as directors. In addition, TAAL's shareholders approved all matters put forward at the Meeting, including the appointment of Marcum LLP as the auditors for the ensuing year, the adoption of advance notice provisions and the adoption of a performance and restricted share unit plan.

TAAL Senior Management Appointments

Lars Jörgensen – Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Jorgensen is a highly qualified executive with experience in building, developing and managing high-performing teams, including in the fintech sector and the crypto/blockchain space. Based in Switzerland, Lars has taken on increasingly senior roles, designing and implementing business strategies, plans and procedures and including comprehensive goal setting for performance and organizational growth. Lars spent 10 years as COO and Deputy General Manager and Executive Board member in a private bank in Switzerland and held the CFO and head of investment fund administration positions in a private bank in Luxembourg with more than 160 employees.

Cyrille Albrecht – Chief Technology Officer

As an expert in the definition of digital visions, strategies, and the implementation of transformation programs, Cyrille Albrecht has significant experience helping companies position themselves successfully in the digital space. With over 20 years in various IT sectors as line and program manager, in both a regional and increasingly global capacity, Cyrille possesses a keen understanding of the challenges inherent in any digital transformation.

Dean Rakic - Chief Scientist

Dean Rakic has over 25 years experience in the software and design industry, much of which has been focused on life-cycle project management, including project initiation and handling and liaison/stakeholder management. Dean brings a detailed knowledge of IT and software architecture, project monitoring, with identification, analysis, measurement, and control of project risks, as well as regular impact analysis.

David Allen – Senior Financial Consultant

David Allen is a senior finance executive and business leader with over 30 years of experience, including financial and operational leadership in Fortune 250 Canadian companies. His experience ranges from start-ups to public companies in industries including direct-to-consumer, manufacturing, alternative energy, shipping, real estate, natural resources and financial services industries. Instrumental in financial management, operational controllership and business transformation, David was most recently the VP, Corporate Controller and VP, ERP Projects from 2014-2019 for fast growing Canadian outerwear brand Canada Goose Inc., including through its transition to a publicly traded company with global revenues in excess of $800 million.

Previously Announced TAAL Appointments

Stefan Matthews – Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Naprawa – President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Jerry Chan – Chief Product Officer

Angela Holowaychuk – Chief Marketing Officer

Delphine Forma– Chief Compliance Officer

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BitcoinSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. The Company is led by an experienced management team, Board and Advisory Board members that include entrepreneur and BitcoinSV advocate Calvin Ayre, and renowned computer scientist and visionary Craig Wright.

