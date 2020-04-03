TAAL Files Patent for Blockchain Computing Device

VANCOUVER, April 2, 2020 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) ("TAAL" or the "Company") announces that its operating subsidiary has filed a patent application (the "Patent") with the United Kingdom patent office, an important step in realizing the Company's strategic vision and in leveraging the power of blockchain infrastructure technologies in applications for transaction processing for general computational tasks.

New United Kingdom National Patent Application

TAAL Technology SEZC

Applicant: TAAL Technology SEZC Application No: 2004684.3 Filing Date: 31 March 2020 Formal Title: Method and Device for Generating Random Numbers

TAAL believes that the computational power being deployed in data centres, commonly known as 'mining farms', can be leveraged for other complementary purposes, apart from generating blocks and securing the blockchain.

This Patent deals with the generation of a significant stream of high-quality random numbers which has, in the past, been cumbersome and expensive due to the need for random environmental inputs.

In turn, these high-quality random numbers have multiple use-cases, including complex and advanced computational applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI) modelling scenarios within scientific, medical tracking and research and financial computer simulations that are in high demand. TAAL believes that, via this method, it can deliver an improved environment and random inputs to advanced users of computer-based simulations and AI systems.

The Patent's technology is fundamental to TAAL's strategic goal and vision for blockchain infrastructure and enterprise services, particularly its view that Bitcoin SV technology can be used for value-added applications outside of traditional transaction processing and payments use-cases.

Jerry Chan, CEO

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL is a Canadian based technology company leading in enterprise scale blockchain based information management and security through Bitcoin SV and other SHA-256 based digital asset platforms.

