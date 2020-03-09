TAAL Purchases Assets Supporting Blockchain Transaction Processing Operations

VANCOUVER, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) ("TAAL") is pleased to announce that today it has closed on the asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Tansley Equipment Limited, Fractical Sense Limited and Laser Lollypop Limited (together, the "Sellers"), three companies affiliated with Mr. Calvin Ayre (the "Principal"), to acquire over 50,000 non-operational cloud computing units (the "Cloud Computing Assets") located in the United States (the "Transaction").

TAAL intends to use the acquired Cloud Computing Assets to support its ongoing operations and blockchain infrastructure in order to generate cash proceeds. Further, TAAL intends to upgrade the Cloud Computing Assets with TAAL's custom components and to optimize them using its proprietary techniques, which is expected to enhance the performance and efficiency of the Cloud Computing Assets. The Cloud Computing Assets are expected to be deployed to support ongoing blockchain transaction processing operations and position TAAL to establish a significant operational footprint in North America. The Cloud Computing Assets are expected to be utilized by TAAL to offer specialized services to enterprises that require large volumes of transactions processed in North America on an ongoing basis on a reliable blockchain (known as 'block building'). TAAL anticipates that Bitcoin SV (BSV) provides the best blockchain network to support such specialized services to enterprises, supporting large transaction volumes due to BSV's scaling and microtransaction capabilities.

Further to TAAL's press release dated February 17, 2020, in satisfaction of the aggregate purchase price (the "Purchase Price") of US$4,093,374 payable by TAAL to the Sellers as consideration for the Cloud Computing Assets, 2,279,215 non-voting participating shares of TAAL were issued to the Principal in satisfaction of the Purchase Price at a price of C$2.41 per share. The price per share was calculated by dividing the Purchase Price, as converted based on the daily exchange rate quoted by the Bank of Canada on March 6, 2020, divided by the agreed to volume weighted average price of the common shares in the capital of TAAL trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") over the 10 trading days preceding the closing date of the Transaction. In connection with closing of the Transaction, TAAL and the Sellers entered into a pledge agreement, the result of which was a pledge following closing of the shares issued pursuant to the Transaction as security for the release of the Cloud Computing Assets to TAAL free and clear of liens on or before September 4, 2020.

Further to TAAL's press release dated January 28, 2020, TAAL has issued a Request for Proposal, seeking partners to host up to 90 megawatts of computing power. The Cloud Computing Assets are expected to provide such computing power. The Request for Proposal submission deadline is March 15, 2020.

Subsequent to TAAL's upgrade and optimization program, the Cloud Computing Assets are expected to be deployed after the passing of a Bitcoin network-wide event termed the "Halving", which takes place approximately every four years. Upon the Halving, the subsidy component of the block creation reward is reduced by one-half. The subsidy is expected to decrease from its current 12.5 coins to 6.25 coins per block successfully processed on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) network in April 2020, and on the Bitcoin Core (BTC) network in May 2020. TAAL is focused on developing a fiat-based revenue and business channel dedicated to the custom processes of blockchain transactions for enterprise clients building upon the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain. Deployment of the Cloud Computing Assets is expected to occur after the Halving to ensure SHA-256 based blockchain networks have stabilized after such event.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of operating, managing and developing cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other SHA-256 based digital assets.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

