Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        2 MARCH 2022 AT 9:45 (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Peter Ramsay

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10644/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-01

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 49 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 55 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 263 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 263 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 237 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 822 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 236 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 92 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(17): Volume: 193 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(17): Volume: 3486 Volume weighted average price: 11.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 26 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 142 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 83 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 115 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 228 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 84 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 167 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 510 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 117 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(17): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(18): Volume: 110 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(19): Volume: 190 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(20): Volume: 43 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(21): Volume: 467 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(22): Volume: 236 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(23): Volume: 241 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(24): Volume: 117 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(25): Volume: 492 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(26): Volume: 175 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(27): Volume: 161 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(28): Volume: 25 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(30): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(31): Volume: 37 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(32): Volume: 14 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(32): Volume: 6514 Volume weighted average price: 11.51928 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications


 

 

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


