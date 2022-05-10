Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

|
10.05.2022 08:50:00
TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 MAY 2022 AT 9:50 (EEST)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oy Ramsay Invest Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Peter Ramsay
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14580/7/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-09
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 171 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 195 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(5): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(7): Volume: 172 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 248 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(11): Volume: 44 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(12): Volume: 37 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(13): Volume: 72 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(14): Volume: 178 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(15): Volume: 245 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(16): Volume: 177 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(17): Volume: 88 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(19): Volume: 177 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(20): Volume: 36 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(21): Volume: 107 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(22): Volume: 559 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(23): Volume: 5 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(24): Volume: 943 Unit price: 10.22 EUR
(25): Volume: 235 Unit price: 10.22 EUR
(26): Volume: 127 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(27): Volume: 233 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(28): Volume: 180 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(30): Volume: 195 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(31): Volume: 345 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(32): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(33): Volume: 168 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(34): Volume: 10 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(35): Volume: 110 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(36): Volume: 109 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(37): Volume: 66 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(38): Volume: 77 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(39): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.12 EUR
(40): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(41): Volume: 577 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(42): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(43): Volume: 271 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(44): Volume: 56 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(45): Volume: 93 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(46): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(47): Volume: 45 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(48): Volume: 71 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(49): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(50): Volume: 154 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(51): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(52): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(53): Volume: 360 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(54): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(55): Volume: 48 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(56): Volume: 372 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(57): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR
(58): Volume: 550 Unit price: 10.06 EUR
(59): Volume: 944 Unit price: 10.06 EUR
(60): Volume: 70 Unit price: 10.06 EUR
(61): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.06 EUR
(62): Volume: 199 Unit price: 10.06 EUR
(63): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.06 EUR
(64): Volume: 43 Unit price: 10.06 EUR
(65): Volume: 178 Unit price: 10.06 EUR
(66): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(67): Volume: 80 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(68): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(69): Volume: 380 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(70): Volume: 880 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(71): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(72): Volume: 300 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(73): Volume: 10 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(74): Volume: 190 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(75): Volume: 82 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
(76): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.04 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(76): Volume: 18790 Volume weighted average price: 10.09045 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com
