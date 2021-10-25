TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 OCTOBER 2021 AT 9:45 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc’s CEO changes – Peter Ramsay appointed as new CEO

Taaleri Plc’s CEO Robin Lindahl resigns, and the company's Board of Directors has appointed MSc (econ.) Peter Ramsay as the new CEO. Lindahl will immediately leave the company's operational management.

Peter Ramsay starts as CEO on 1 December 2021. He has been a member of Taaleri’s Board of Directors since March 2021, and will resign from this position immediately. Ramsay (born 1967) has most recently worked as the Chief Investment Officer and CFO of the family company Veikko Laine Oy since 2014. Prior to that, he served as Fim Oyj’s Group CEO and Chief Investment Officer. Ramsay has worked for a total of 30 years in various management and expert positions in the financial and investment sector.

Karri Haaparinne, Taaleri’s former Deputy CEO and one of the company's founders, has been appointed the company's interim CEO as of 25 October 2021.

Taaleri's Board of Directors thanks Robin Lindahl for sharpening the company's strategy and initiating the change. The Board sees that the company has moved to a new stage with the sale of the asset management business and the reform of its strategy, and considers Peter Ramsay as the right person to lead the implementation of the company’s revised strategy.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I thank Robin for good cooperation. During his time as CEO, the company has undergone a major transformation from a wealth management company to a company that focuses on sustainable investments and private equity funds. I wish him success in the future,” says Juhani Elomaa, Taaleri’s Chairman of the Board.

"Taaleri's ambitious growth goals and vision as a forerunner in sustainability offer an inspiring challenge,” says Peter Ramsay. "Our mission – channeling capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society – stands the test of time and seeks to solve the great issues of our time. It creates our work relevance that extends far beyond the company.”

Helsinki, 25 October 2021

Taaleri Plc

Board of Directors

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

