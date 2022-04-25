TAALERI PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 25 APRIL 2022 AT 9:00 (EEST)





Taaleri sells its stake in Ficolo Ltd and exits Taaleri Datacenter Ky – Taaleri estimates that it will record a total profit of EUR 14 million from the transaction



Taaleri sells its stake in Ficolo Ltd and exits Taaleri Datacenter Ky, through which Taaleri and its co-investors have owned a total of 47 per cent of Ficolo. The company will be purchased by Digital 9 Infrastructure plc for an enterprise value of approximately EUR 135 million. Taaleri estimates that it will record a total profit of approximately EUR 14 million in the third quarter from the transaction and as performance fees from the co-investment it manages. The transaction requires approval from Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, and it is expected to close during the third quarter.

Ficolo is a data and cloud service center provider founded in 2011 with data centers in Helsinki, Pori and Tampere in Finland. Taaleri Datacenter Ky is a co-investment founded in 2018 that invested its assets in Ficolo. The co-investment returns the capital about 2.4 times to investors.

"We are very pleased to have found a great new owner for Ficolo. Ficolo is an excellent company that grew significantly during Taaleri Datacenter’s ownership. The company achieved a strong market position, which attracted a high level of international interest in the company during the transaction process. We are also very pleased that our co-investors’ return on their capital will be approximately 2.4 times due to a highly successful exit,” says Peter Ramsay, CEO of Taaleri.

During the investment period of Taaleri and the other main owner Pontos, Ficolo's revenue has more than doubled to approximately EUR 13 million, and the company has acquired two data centers and invested more than EUR 30 million in its data centers. The investments have been financed partly with equity and partly with a EUR 20 million green bond. The bond was Finland's first green bond to receive a Dark Green rating. The rating was made possible by Ficolo's environmental program, which includes e.g. recycling of heat generated by data centers to district heating, 100% use of renewable energy, energy efficiency and a new solar power plant in Pori. Ficolo has received a company-wide climate-neutrality certification.

Torch Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Taaleri and Pontos.



Taaleri Plc



