28.04.2022 09:15:00
Taaleri will publish its Interim Statement for January–March 2022 on Friday, 6 May 2022
TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 28 APRIL 2022 AT 10.15 (EEST)
Taaleri will publish its Interim Statement for January–March 2022 on Friday, 6 May 2022
Taaleri will publish its Interim Statement for January–March 2022 on Friday, 6 May 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. A webcast will be held for analysts and media representatives on the release date at 11:00 a.m. The event is in Finnish. The result will be presented by CEO Peter Ramsay and CFO Minna Smedsten.
The live webcast can be followed online at https://taaleri.videosync.fi/osavuosikatsaus-q1-2022/. The event will be recorded and available later on Taaleri's investor pages at www.taaleri.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.
Taaleri Plc
For more information, please contact:
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com
Taaleri in brief
Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.
Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.
Taaleri has EUR 2.2 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
