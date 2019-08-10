TABAYER Supports UNICEF Summer Gala 2019

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Jewellery brand TABAYER supported the second annual UNICEF Summer Gala, presented by LUISAVIAROMA. The star studded event took place on August 9th in Porto Cervo, Sardinia and counted with the special attendance of Dame Shirley Bassey and a live performance of Ellie Goulding. The evening included a live auction under the stars to raise funds for UNICEF's programs helping children in need. TABAYER kindly donated one of her iconic pendants valued in $60,000 to support the cause.

To add spark to a magic evening, Vanessa Hudgens, Elsa Hosk and Noel Capri were spotted wearing TABAYER's stunning jewellery pieces.

Vanessa Hudgens

is wearing a unique TABAYER bracelet, which is 18 karat white gold, adorned with nearly 3 carats of emeralds and nearly 10 carats of VS+ diamonds; priced at $300,000.

Elsa Hosk in vintage Versace, paired with a unique TABAYER Fearless Pendant,which is 18 karat white gold, adorned with an emerald and nearly 4 carats of VS+ diamonds; priced at $120,000.

About the designer

Nigora Tabayer was raised in central Asia and educated between Europe and the United States. Tabayer's evolution as a designer has always been guided by an aim for excellence—and not just in design, but in everyday life, too. She champions womanhood, individuality, strength and savvy, and she translates these traits into what she conceives. Her haute couture-trained eye and her dynamic background shape the process, and the results are pieces that capture more than just the brilliance of gemstones.

