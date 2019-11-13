Tableau Welcomes World's Largest Community of Data Enthusiasts to 12th Annual Customer Conference

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tableau Software , the leading analytics platform, kicks off Tableau Conference 2019 in Las Vegas, bringing together its largest group of global customers, partners and data enthusiasts ever to harness and celebrate data's transformative power. Those unable to join in-person can view live keynotes, sessions featuring more than a hundred customers including Charles Schwab, Disney, Nissan and Expedia, and inspiring interviews at http://tc19.tableau.com/watch . To continue the conversation online, follow @Tableau on Twitter or use hashtag #data19.

The conference kicks off with a can't-miss keynote address from Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky featuring Tableau Blueprint , an innovative methodology that helps companies create a data culture within their organizations. Right now, research shows that only 8% of companies achieve analytics at scale. But by building a data culture and empowering more people with analytics through improved data literacy and analytics proficiency, companies can realize an entire workforce that makes better decisions with data. Focused on agility, proficiency and community, Tableau Blueprint creates a roadmap for businesses that want to transform their organization with a data culture to weave analytics in the fabric of their organizations and achieve better outcomes with data-informed decisions.

In action, organizations such as the world's largest humanitarian agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), uses Tableau Blueprint to build capabilities to support a flourishing, organization-wide data culture. Following Blueprint's prescriptive guidance, WFP developed a data strategy, introduced a formal governance framework and built an engaged community of data advocates that encourage learning, sharing and exploration at every level.

As the company's largest gathering of data rockstars to date, this year's schedule is filled with surprises and fan-favorites, including the popular live Iron Viz competition where finalists Joshua Smith, Lindsey Poulter and Hesham Eissa will battle it out; Data Village with 105 sponsors showcasing the Tableau data ecosystem; and the Data Night Out celebration. Keynotes feature Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky's thought leadership in developing a data culture, Danielle Beringer, Nissan's North America Chief Data Officer, and a preview of never-before-seen product features during crowd favorite, Devs on Stage. The conference offers more than 650 presentations from Tableau experts and customers including Bank of America, British Airways, Brown-Forman Corporation, CVS Health, ServiceNow and Spotify.

"This has been a monumental year for Tableau and our customers," said Jackie Yeaney, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Tableau. "We've seen incredible enthusiasm and adoption of our smart analytics and enterprise capabilities as companies continue investing in a data culture. Tableau Conference is about connecting with our community to share how more and more people are becoming empowered with analytics and learn how our customers use Tableau within their organizations."

Product Innovation Delivers a More Personal, Relevant Customer Experience

Tableau innovation is on full display this week with never before seen demos and new features in artificial intelligence, machine learning and self-service data management that help customers better leverage data across their organization. Showcased first in keynote, customers will now be able to use data prepared in Tableau across any of their technologies, making the possibilities and use cases limitless. This new capability, and recent Tableau Catalog and Prep Conductor updates, puts Tableau at the center of any organization's data strategy.

Smart analytics continues to be front and center across Tableau's platform. Keynote will introduce Netflix-style, AI-powered, visualization recommendations to help customers quickly find relevant visualizations, and major updates to Ask Data, Tableau's natural language processing solution, which can now interpret more complex questions including year-over-year and geo-spatial comparisons. Tableau also demonstrated the power of Explain Data, which uses sophisticated statistical algorithms to allow people to instantly uncover AI-driven insights about their data. During the keynote, Tableau is also introducing Metrics to help business leaders keep an eye on performance indicators. Metrics can be individually curated and personalized to quickly identify KPIs in a mobile-first, at-a-glance view. Attendees will see these powerful new features and capabilities first-hand at interactive demos in Tableau Conference's Data Village.

Making an Impact with Data

The conference renews Tableau's commitment to invest $100 million to help organizations use facts and analytics to solve the world's most pressing problems, through a new $1 million grant to Splash, to bring safe water and sanitation to a million children in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Kolkata, India by 2023.

"Our Tableau Foundation partnership is transforming how we approach our mission by uncovering reliable, real-time information about water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure in the schools where we work, ensuring long-term sustainability of our solutions," said Eric Stowe, Founder and Executive Director at Splash. "Working with Tableau helped us secure millions in additional donations to bring clean, safe drinking water to children in India and Ethiopia."

Tableau will also announce more than one million students and instructors worldwide have activated complimentary software licenses through Tableau for Students . Since 2011, the program has extended free software and education to students at accredited academic institutions worldwide to help them learn in-demand skills and build their portfolios. With analytical reasoning recently named a top skill employers need most by LinkedIn, Tableau for Students is committed to improving data literacy and helping the next generation of data users learn these skills before entering the workforce.

