24.02.2023 00:07:00
Tabnine readies AI-generated unit testing for developers
Tabnine, maker of an AI-powered coding assistant for developers, has launched a tool to provide automatic code testing.Introduced February 22 and now in beta, Tabnine Test Generation uses artificial intelligence to generate unit tests for code automatically, with the goals of ensuring fewer bugs and more stability in code. Supported programming languages include Python, Java, and JavaScript.The Test Generation tool, to be part of the Tabnine Enterprise coding assistant platform, learns from code as it is being written. The more the tool is used, the better it gets at generating unit tests that match a developer’s coding style and patterns, Tabnine said.To read this article in full, please click here
