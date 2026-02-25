Taboola Aktie

Taboola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CTML / ISIN: IL0011754137

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 12:56:45

Taboola Q4 Earnings Rise; Guides Q1, FY26; Shares Plunge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), an AI-powered technology company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $50.14 million from $33.14 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.17 versus $0.10 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $79.12 million from $73.32 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $86.15 million from $92.28 million in the same period last year.

Operating income declined to $43.77 million from $47.22 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $522.31 million from $491.04 million in the previous year.

Further, the company expects first-quarter 2026 revenue in the range of $444 million to $462 million and gross profit of $119 million to $125 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $20 million and $26 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Adjusted net income is forecast for the first quarter in the range of a loss of $1 million to income of $7 million.

For full-year 2026, revenue is expected to be between $1.993 billion and $2.054 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the range of $222 million to $236 million for full-year 2026

Adjusted net income for full-year 2026 is expected to be between $165 million and $191 million.

In the pre-market trading, Taboola is 3.18% lesser at $3.0400 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Taboola (Taboola.com)

mehr Nachrichten