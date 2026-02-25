Taboola Aktie
Taboola Q4 Earnings Rise; Guides Q1, FY26; Shares Plunge In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), an AI-powered technology company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $50.14 million from $33.14 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $0.17 versus $0.10 last year.
Adjusted net income increased to $79.12 million from $73.32 million in the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA declined to $86.15 million from $92.28 million in the same period last year.
Operating income declined to $43.77 million from $47.22 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $522.31 million from $491.04 million in the previous year.
Further, the company expects first-quarter 2026 revenue in the range of $444 million to $462 million and gross profit of $119 million to $125 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $20 million and $26 million for the first quarter of 2026.
Adjusted net income is forecast for the first quarter in the range of a loss of $1 million to income of $7 million.
For full-year 2026, revenue is expected to be between $1.993 billion and $2.054 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the range of $222 million to $236 million for full-year 2026
Adjusted net income for full-year 2026 is expected to be between $165 million and $191 million.
In the pre-market trading, Taboola is 3.18% lesser at $3.0400 on the Nasdaq.
