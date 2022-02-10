|
10.02.2022 22:30:00
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be hosted by TRHC CEO, Chairman and Founder, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D.; TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA; and TRHC Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams. The Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 ending December 31, 2021, will be released after the close of the market Thursday, February 24, 2021.
For a live audio webcast of the call, please visit the Investor Relations section of TRHC's website (ir.trhc.com). To listen to the conference call please dial 844-413-0947, or 216-562-0423 for international callers, and reference passcode 4643378 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.
To listen to a replay of the conference call, available for 7 days, please dial 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and reference passcode 4643378. An audio file of the call also will be archived at ir.trhc.com and available for replay approximately two hours after the live event for a period of 90 days.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events– the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-schedules-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301479975.html
SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.
