21.02.2023 14:30:00
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, will be released after the close of the market Monday, March 6, 2023.
Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast at the Investor Relations section of TRHC's website (ir.tabularasahealthcare.com).
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and at-risk provider groups to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.
