Tackle.io announces a collaboration with AWS to help ISVs accelerate revenue through Cloud go-to-market

BOISE, Idaho, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io , an end-to-end solution for B2B software companies to generate revenue through the cloud, announced today a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help independent software vendors (ISVs) accelerate their Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM) journey with AWS. This collaboration provides ISVs the software and services they need to scale with AWS by driving a complete go-to-market motion through co-sell and AWS Marketplace.

Cloud marketplaces and co-sell have become the center of how ISVs go-to-market with AWS

Through this collaboration, AWS Partners will be able to capitalize on these opportunities by leveraging the Tackle Cloud GTM Platform for cloud buyer intent data, direct integrations with the AWS Partner Network Customer Engagement (ACE) program, tools for streamlining AWS Marketplace transactions, and integrated capabilities with Salesforce designed to further drive sales productivity and stronger relationships with AWS, leading to faster deal cycles and higher win rates.

"Cloud marketplaces and co-sell have become the center of how ISVs go-to-market with AWS," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle. "We continue to innovate to help sellers build their Cloud GTM through a combination of product strategy, business strategy, services, and expert support, all with the goal of driving strategic revenue."

This collaboration will uplift three key goals for ISVs as they scale:

Training and enablement to spin the Cloud GTM flywheel - As Cloud GTM is a relatively new route to market for many ISVs, they benefit from expert guidance on how to build and scale their growth engine with AWS. Tackle's Strategic Services offer a variety of workshops, enablement, coaching, and managed services that delve into the intricacies of operationalizing a co-sell + AWS Marketplace motion, providing proven methodology, expertise, and best practices for participation in AWS Partner programs.

"It's great to see AWS and Tackle collaborating toward even better experiences for AWS Partners like us," said Michael Musselman, senior director, Technology & Strategic Alliances at Lacework. "We're excited to leverage Tackle to bring our co-sell and AWS Marketplace motions together and streamline that into Salesforce so our cloud alliance, operations, and sales teams can improve productivity and accelerate deals."

"AWS continues to invest deeply in the AWS Partner experience to provide resources that allow ISVs to grow," said Chris Grusz, managing director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. "Our longstanding relationship with Tackle is a great enhancement of the AWS Partner experience as it directly supports partner scale by accelerating co-sell and AWS Marketplace growth through the Tackle platform and provides ISVs with the latest cloud GTM and co-sell expertise through workshops and coaching."

About Tackle

Tackle is a leading solution built to help software companies generate revenue through a data-driven Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM). Tackle works with more than 550 software companies including Auth0, CrowdStrike, HashiCorp, Lacework, New Relic, Snyk, VMware, and many more at every stage—from companies scaling their go-to-market to the largest software companies in the world. We are venture backed by three of the world's top SaaS investors—a16z, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Coatue—to execute on our mission to positively transform the way that software is sold. Tackle is available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace .

