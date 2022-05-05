TackleAI's Automation Solution 'HR Smart Weapon' a Proven Success

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TackleAI's partnership with the United States Air Force's AFWERX and the Virginia Air National Guard's 192d Wing to provide artificial intelligence and workflow automation processes is a proven success while completing a SBIR Phase II. While up to 40% of a commander's time was spent filling out paperwork, HR Smart Weapon is reducing the time, and increasing accuracy, to make our warfighters mission-ready.

"We are on the precipice of great transformation in this area; TackleAI has laid the groundwork for a future that is focused less on queepy forms (i.e., 2096, 2875, various retirement forms, etc.), and more on mission accomplishment. I can't wait for this new tool to go live!" Joe Young, CMSgt, VaANG said.

Through HR Smart Weapon, the 192d Wing accomplished the following:

Reduced manual 2096 form workflow from 75 minutes, 32 seconds to only 20 minutes, 1 second - a time savings of 73.5%

Reduced error rate on document workflow from 19% to 0%

Saved an estimated 156,000+ work hours by automating only one document workflow

To see the HR Smart Weapon in action, visit tackleai.com/solutions/defense.

"Our Airmen should not have to work hard just to be able to get to work, and too often our administrative steps get in the way of the mission. HR Smart Weapon has been our effort to attack these obstacles to the mission and remove those inefficiencies from our day-to-day processes," Dennis "Ross" Perreault, Maj USAF added.

Securing funding for the next Phase of the HR Smart Weapon is a priority. Moving to a Phase III will allow for further speed and accuracy improvements, continued refinement of the UI/UX, additional document and workflow automations, completion of the ATO process, solving accessibility issues for on-base personnel, and incorporating the Air Force Active Directory Services to further aid the intuitiveness of the HR Smart Weapon.

"The 192d and AFWERX have been tremendous partners in creating this groundbreaking intelligent automation tool for our warfighters. We are very excited with the progress of the HR Smart Weapon thus far and we look forward to the next phase of development. Any day you can increase our Defense capabilities and save our warfighters almost 74% of their time, is a great day for America. TackleAI Co-Founder and CGO said.

