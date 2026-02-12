Save Aktie

Save für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 15:55:24

Tackling forever chemicals could save money and our health

Critics say a new UK plan to tackle forever chemicals does not match proposed measures in the EU. As European governments try to deal with the growing PFAS pollution, cleaning it up could cost up to €1.7 trillion.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Save S.p.A.

mehr Nachrichten