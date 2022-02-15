Taco Bell Customers who Become Owners Spend Equivalent of 21 more Crunchwrap Supremes Annually, Bumped Study Reveals

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bumped —the fintech company on a mission to create an ownership economy through fractional stock rewards—released data from their two-year pilot study that tested what happens when you make Taco Bell customers owners of the beloved fast casual brand. In short; customers who became owners bought more burritos, chalupas, tacos, and more.

When customers spent with Taco Bell, they were rewarded with fractional shares of Taco Bell parent company Yum! Brand stock. Customers who became owners of Taco Bell visited the company 47% more often — adding eight additional visits per year — and increased their order sizes.

"The recent launch of Taco Bell's iconic 'Taco Subscription' tells us how critical it is for fast casual restaurants to remain top of mind, and get their customers coming through the door (or drive thru) more often." Says David Nelsen, CEO and Founder of Bumped. "To see more visits and nearly fifty percent increase in spend tells me that even brands with the most enthusiastic followings can benefit from making their customers into owners."

The Bumped pilot ran for two years and rewarded over 13,000 US consumers in fractional stock rewards when they spent at more than 80 brands. Users chose their favorite brand in each category, then received stock rewards in the brand.

The findings of the holistic Bumped pilot were researched and reported on by The Columbia School of Business, who released their independent study in 2021.

About Bumped

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped platform gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more and say hello at bumped.com .

