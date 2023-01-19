TACO BELL'S® NEW ULTIMATE GAMEDAY BOX IS THE MVP OF GAME DAY EATS

Starting January 26, fans can enjoy a limited-time combo of Taco Bell favorites -- Mexican Pizza, Crunchy Tacos and the return of Crispy Chicken Wings -- for the perfect watch party eats

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is taking traditional pizza and wings, game day eats, to the next level with the brand's most iconic trio yet. The Ultimate GameDay Box, available at participating locations nationwide starting January 26 through February 9, while supplies last, puts a new spin on a watch party meal with a saucy Mexican Pizza, Crispy Chicken Wings and Crunchy Tacos. The best part? You don't even need to leave your house to enjoy this box when you get it delivered through the Taco Bell app. Whether you're watching the game intensely or you're there for the food and socializing, the Ultimate GameDay Box is the perfect solution to any party.

Making a return to Taco Bell's lineup are Crispy Chicken Wings – completing the dream team of iconic menu items alongside the Mexican Pizza and Crunchy Tacos in the Ultimate GameDay Box. After a successful test in August 2020, Crispy Chicken Wings first appeared on Taco Bell's nationwide menu for a limited time in January 2022. These wings are coated in Mexican Queso seasoning, crisped to perfection, and pairs perfectly with your favorite game day dipping sauce.

"The Ultimate GameDay Box allows Taco Bell to compete in a space that's been traditionally reserved for pizza and wings, in a way only this brand can," said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer. "A shareable meal that delivers the Mexican Pizza, which over-exceeded our forecasts last year due to fan demand, Crunchy Tacos, which are one of our top-selling items, and the ultra-craveable Crispy Chicken Wings, which drove massive headlines and demand last year, makes this an easy choice for those debating on how to feed their friends and family, no matter the occasion."

Meant to be shared, the Ultimate GameDay Box includes one Mexican Pizza, four Crunchy Tacos and eight Crispy Chicken Wings alongside two Spicy Ranch dipping sauces. The Ultimate GameDay Box is available in-restaurant, in the Taco Bell app for order ahead and delivery through third party delivery partners for a limited time*. Fans can purchase the Ultimate GameDay Box for $22* (plus tax) or try the Crispy Chicken Wings a la carte for $6.99* while supplies last.

To help ensure fans can satisfy their cravings, Taco Bell is introducing a Wings Filter in the Taco Bell app which shows which nearby restaurants have them available. To find the Wings Filter, fans can open the Taco Bell app and head over to the location selection to enable the filter. Extending the watch party fun, fans can get a free Mexican Pizza alongside a minimum $15 purchase only in the Taco Bell app from now through February 1**.

*Contact local restaurants for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Prices higher with delivery

**Between 1/13/23 and 2/1/23, qualifying orders of $15+ will be eligible to include a free Mexican Pizza (meat or veggie) Reward for Taco Bell Delivery. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app for delivery orders, at participating U.S. Taco Bell ® locations, while supplies last. Not available for delivery orders placed outside the Taco Bell app. Must be a registered Taco Bell Rewards member in order to redeem. Reward valid for 1 (one) free Mexican Pizza (meat or veggie). Reward valid 1 (one) time per registered user. No product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades or add-ons. Reward is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. No cash value. Terms and conditions apply https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use.

