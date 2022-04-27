27.04.2022 13:00:00

TacoTime Introduces New Impossible Nacho Burrito

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is offering a new option with the Impossible™ Nacho Burrito which will be available for a limited time in stores until July 26.

Impossible Nacho Burrito

Limited Time Burrito Brings the Impossible to the Table!

The Impossible™ Nacho Burrito features Impossible™ Meat Made From Plants, Black Beans, Cheese Sauce, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa Fresca and Tortilla Strips.

"We are thrilled to feature a new item on our menu during the spring and summer months," said Kim Heath, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "With more and more customers craving new and exciting protein options, our Impossible Nacho Burrito delivers just that and offers the same satisfying and flavor-filled experience TacoTime is known for!"

The Impossible™ Nacho Burrito is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

TacoTime Logo (PRNewsFoto/TacoTime) (PRNewsFoto/TacoTime)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tacotime-introduces-new-impossible-nacho-burrito-301533970.html

SOURCE TacoTime

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im vollen Gange: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Wall Street vorbörslich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Märkte werden zur Handelseröffnung höher erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen