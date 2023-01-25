25.01.2023 15:39:00

TacoTime Welcomes the Return of a Fan-Favorite to Kick Off the New Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is ringing in the new year by bringing back its beloved Fish Taco which will be available for a limited time in stores until April 25.

The Fish Taco features Crispy White Fish, Shredded Cheddar, Cabbage and Salsa Fresca and is topped with a Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce.

"Our customers spoke, and we listened! We are excited to bring back the ever-popular Fish Taco to our menu to start off the new year," said Devon Boudreau, director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime. "Our Fish Tacos offer the perfect pairing of crispy fish and creamy cilantro lime sauce! These tacos continue to be a seasonal fan-favorite and are always welcomed back with a joyful response."

The Fish Taco is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

