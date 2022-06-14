Taeknizon Selects HPE GreenLake to Expand their Fully Managed Cloud Offering in the UAE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Taeknizon, a private cloud service provider focused on Asia and the Middle East, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to further expand its operations in the UAE. This partnership with HPE will enable Taeknizon to meet growing demand from end customers and elastically scale up services in line with demand.

Headquartered in Singapore, service provider Taeknizon is seeking to expand their regional availability in the fast-growing Middle East market. With this expansion, Taeknizon’s mission is to become a specialized provider in a range of technology services, including multi-cloud solutions, data management, data security, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, cyber security, and colocation services across Middle East.

Taeknizon is further expanding its operations with these new services with a reduced upfront capital investment and with additional scale-up capacity, which gives them the agility and flexibility to improve ROI by aligning infrastructure spend with end-customer demand. Taeknizon chose the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform as the foundation for their new services in the UAE, allowing them to monitor infrastructure usage with real-time consumption analytics and a reduced time to market for additional services, as the HPE GreenLake platform comes with 40% additional buffer capacity.

"We are pleased to be working with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, giving our customers state-of-the-art solutions and a powerful platform to achieve their digital transformation aspirations through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform,” said Anithan Chandran, chief executive officer of Taeknizon Middle East Information Technology. "Partnerships like this offer a great value which will contribute to the realization of UAE’s Digital Government Strategy 2025.”

"Today, 94% of all companies operating in the UAE are SME's. We at HPE are committed to foster innovation and local entrepreneurship, and Taeknizon's as a service model caters to the requirements of SME's and aligns with our vision to empowering youth and the local start-up community," said Ahmad AlKhallafi, managing director, UAE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "We are proud to extend the HPE GreenLake global partner ecosystem with Taeknizon and enable them to grow their business with full financial flexibility and predictability from the widest portfolio of on-premises cloud services that will allow them to meet customer demand. This partnership with further fuel local entrepreneurs with latest technologies to accelerate their business and contribute towards the growth of the UAE's economy."

Taeknizon is working on this HPE GreenLake engagement with Logicom Distribution, a key HPE Distribution Partner, and a leading regional distributor of technology solutions and services covering a wide area in Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

About HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 50 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In Q1 2022, HPE reported Annual Recurring Revenue of $798 million and as-a-service orders growth of 136 percent year-over-year. In April 2022, with the onboarding of Aruba customers, HPE added over 120,000 customers to the HPE GreenLake platform. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake platform also delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About Taeknizon

Taeknizon is a fast-growing private cloud service provider headquartered in Singapore with operations and infrastructure in UAE, Qatar, KSA, Bahrain, Oman, and India. Taeknizon’s Taekni Cloud offers a variety of services via its private cloud offerings such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Security as a Service (SECaaS). In addition, Taeknizon’s services cover cyber security solutions, consultancy and data center solutions. Taeknizon’s zero CAPEX, PAY AS YOU GO model eliminates the need for CAPEX investments with a predictable monthly subscription cost to help customers streamline their IT budgets. Taeknizon offers an integrated enterprise-risk management approach with agile and high-level resiliency, while balancing business service availability requirements and risk tolerance.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005104/en/